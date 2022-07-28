Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,777 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $66.71 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

