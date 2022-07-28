abrdn plc Acquires 9,998 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 80.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

WAT opened at $355.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.51. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

