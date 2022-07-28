abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 213,288 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

OXY opened at $62.78 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

