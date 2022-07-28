Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.