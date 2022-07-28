Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $207.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.00. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

