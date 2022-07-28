abrdn plc Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.