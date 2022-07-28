Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $278.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $240.00 to $278.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.57.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

