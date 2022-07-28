Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

TENB stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.