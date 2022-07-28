The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.