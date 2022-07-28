Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

