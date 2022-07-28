Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

