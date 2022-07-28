1,290 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

