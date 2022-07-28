State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.31 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

