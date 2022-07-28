Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

CVX stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

