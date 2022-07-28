National Asset Management Inc. Invests $525,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Macy’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.