Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average is $153.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

