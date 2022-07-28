PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.0 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.