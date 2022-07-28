State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on M. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.