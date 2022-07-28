Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 90 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $204.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $225.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.95.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,129. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

