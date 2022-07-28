A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.