FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

