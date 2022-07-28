Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.