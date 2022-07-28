Hudock Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 363,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.