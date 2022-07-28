Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 37,610 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,610 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

