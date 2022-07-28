Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,983 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Leidos by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Leidos by 5.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.