Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,489 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after buying an additional 949,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

