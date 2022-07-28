Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

