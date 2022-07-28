Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

PKI stock opened at $150.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

