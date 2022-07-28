Versor Investments LP Has $632,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

