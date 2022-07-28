abrdn plc Sells 11,634 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.43% of SITE Centers worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after buying an additional 352,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.