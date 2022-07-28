Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

