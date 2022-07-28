Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $325.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.42. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

