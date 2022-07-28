Versor Investments LP Has $533,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

