Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,098 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 87,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 3.3 %

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

