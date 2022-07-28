Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,695,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,124,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,334,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 134,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,381.00 and a beta of 1.12. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

