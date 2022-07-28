Versor Investments LP Acquires 3,772 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,289,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,128,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPBI opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

