Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.83.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

PSA stock opened at $326.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $13.15 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.