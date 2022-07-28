Versor Investments LP Invests $569,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.57.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $262.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

