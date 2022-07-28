Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

