Versor Investments LP Acquires 3,615 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,847,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

OXM stock opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

