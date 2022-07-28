Versor Investments LP Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 175.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vistra Stock Up 0.3 %

Vistra stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is 87.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,170,001.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

