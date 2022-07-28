Versor Investments LP Sells 3,275 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after buying an additional 175,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.80.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

