AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.