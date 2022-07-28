abrdn plc Has $13.52 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

