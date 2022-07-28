abrdn plc Has $13.59 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

abrdn plc lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.00.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $452.97 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.44.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

