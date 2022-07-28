abrdn plc Sells 1,204 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

DexCom Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $85.80 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 165.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

