Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 355 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $305.85 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.32 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.50.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.36.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

