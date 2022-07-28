abrdn plc Sells 18,559 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 32,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

