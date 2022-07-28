Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $70.04 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

