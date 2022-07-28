abrdn plc Has $17.08 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

abrdn plc lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,705 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

